Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after buying an additional 440,083 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 323,943 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

