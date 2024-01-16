Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

