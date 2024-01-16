Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $911,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,376 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.8 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

