Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

