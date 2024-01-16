Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,751 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

