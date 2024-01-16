Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Grab Profile

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

