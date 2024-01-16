Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.