Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

