Meritage Portfolio Management Has $269,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 174,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 85.7% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

