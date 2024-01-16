Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 79.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

