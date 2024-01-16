Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,634 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

