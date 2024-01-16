Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,586 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

