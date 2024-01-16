Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,416 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 569,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,173,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

