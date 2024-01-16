Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,800 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 300,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,462 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

