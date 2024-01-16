Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after acquiring an additional 362,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $481.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

