Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FDX opened at $248.57 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

