Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

