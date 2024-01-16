Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 63,656 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

