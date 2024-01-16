Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $172.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $109.86 and a 12-month high of $176.75.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.