Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.85 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

