Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CARR opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

