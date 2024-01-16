Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $131,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Target by 24.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 186,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

