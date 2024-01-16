Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

