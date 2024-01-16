Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,190 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,962,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LTC Properties news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LTC opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.