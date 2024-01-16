Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,571 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 420,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.