Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,454 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

