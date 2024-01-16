Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,523 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,624 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $160.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.78. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

