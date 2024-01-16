Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Apple Trading Up 0.2 %
AAPL opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $131.66 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.41.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.