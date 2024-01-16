Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 117,514 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 63.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $2,462,231.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,505,723.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.