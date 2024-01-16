MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI stock opened at $545.46 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.92 and its 200 day moving average is $522.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

