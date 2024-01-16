Myro 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.57 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Myro token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myro has a total market capitalization of $124.54 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myro has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.12614836 USD and is down -11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $25,424,810.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars.

