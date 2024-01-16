New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,203 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.