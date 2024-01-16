New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Forward Air worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

