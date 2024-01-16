New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kemper worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kemper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -20.95%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

