New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.12 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of ATGE opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

