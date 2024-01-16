New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Griffon worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Report on GFF

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.