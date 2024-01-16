New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.43 Million Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of WaFd worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WaFd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WaFd by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WaFd by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WaFd by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of WaFd in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

