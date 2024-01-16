New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.