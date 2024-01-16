New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of LivaNova worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 12.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,024.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

