New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $107.04. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

