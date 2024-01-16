New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.01 and a beta of 1.01. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

