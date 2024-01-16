NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Stock Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NXE opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

