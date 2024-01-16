Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.33.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

