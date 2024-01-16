Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

