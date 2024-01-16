Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 681.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,419 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvei worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEI opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

