Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

