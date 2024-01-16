Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DRI opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

