Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

