Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRC opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

