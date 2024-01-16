Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $229.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.40. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

